Recipe: Passover Panzanella with Matzo Brei Croutons

Who says you can’t have croutons? This Passover Panzanella features crunchy croutons made from the same ingredients used to make matzo brei. (Chanie Apfelbaum)
By | jyadegaran@bayareanewsgroup.com | Bay Area News Group
Passover is a holiday of heavy foods. There’s brisket, potato kugel and way too much matzo. But if you have leftover steak and a jar of horseradish left over from the seder plate, you can make this delightful salad.

The recipe, from Chanie Apfelbaum’s new cookbook, “Totally Kosher: Tradition with a Twist! 150+ Recipes for the Holidays and Every Day” (Clarkson Potter, $37.50), calls for making croutons out of the same ingredients used to make breakfast-centric matzo brei — egg, matzo, oil and seasonings — oven-baked to a crisp instead of pan-fried.

Passover Panzanella with Matzo Brei Croutons

Serves 6 to 8

MATZO BREI CROUTONS:

1 extra-large egg white, beaten

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 square unsalted matzos or 2 round matzos

STEAK AND SALAD:

1 pound London broil (preferably the shoulder blade cut)

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Kosher salt and coarse-ground black pepper to taste

2 heads romaine, roughly chopped

Just in time for Passover, Busy in Brooklyn blogger Chanie Apfelbaum has released her first cookbook. (Clarkson Potter)
2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced on the diagonal

1 carrot, peeled into ribbons

4 radishes, thinly sliced

1 avocado, sliced

½ small red onion, thinly sliced

HORSERADISH DRESSING:

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons grated horseradish

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 garlic clove, minced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

To prepare the croutons: Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg white with the olive oil, salt, oregano, garlic powder and pepper. Break the matzo into small pieces, about ½ inch, and add them to the bowl. Gently toss the mixture with a spoon until the matzo is fully coated, then spread it out on the baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until the matzo crisps up into clusters. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool completely.

To prepare the steak: Rub the London broil with the grapeseed oil and season liberally with salt and pepper. (I like to use a lot of pepper so that it’s pepper-crusted.) Grill over high heat or broil on a sheet pan with the oven rack in the highest position for 6 to 8 minutes per side, until the steak is charred on the outside and cooked to medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice crosswise and against the grain.

To make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, horseradish, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper until creamy. If a thinner consistency is desired, add water to thin.

To make the salad: In a large bowl, combine the romaine, cucumbers, carrot, radishes, avocado and onion. Toss with the horseradish dressing. Top with the meat and the croutons and serve.

From Chanie Apfelbaum’s “Totally Kosher: Tradition with a Twist! 150+ Recipes for the Holidays and Every Day” (Clarkson Potter, $37.50) 

Jessica Yadegaran | Eat Drink Play writer and editor

Jessica Yadegaran is a Bay Area News Group food and dining writer for The Mercury News and East Bay Times, covering dining culture, restaurants, travel and more for the Eat Drink Play section. Jessica previously worked for the San Luis Obispo Tribune, San Diego Union-Tribune and Seattle Magazine, where she was the food and dining editor. She graduated from San Diego State University Cum Laude with a BA degree in journalism and lives in the East Bay. Jessica is a member of Illuminoshi, The Not-So-Secret Society of Jewish Food Professionals; a member of PROOF Collective; a recipient, Professional Wine Writers Symposium, Napa; a judge, Taste our Terroir, Livermore Valley; and a frequent judge for other food and wine competitions and contests. In her spare time, she likes hiking, cooking and spending time with her family.

